Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,685.19

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,685.19 ($48.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,730 ($48.73). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,645 ($47.62), with a volume of 65,596 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,685.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,717.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55.

Get Worldwide Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.