WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in October

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WUXIF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

