Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of WH opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

