Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Macau from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.