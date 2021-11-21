X Cycle L.P. Tcv Buys 641,620 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $47.14 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

