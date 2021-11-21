X Financial (XYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X Financial stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $245.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in X Financial by 10,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

