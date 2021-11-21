Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 1,510.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,101.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 111,062 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 709.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 169,933 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Xunlei Limited has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

