YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

