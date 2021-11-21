Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 814,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 177.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

