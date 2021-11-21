Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 814,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 177.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
