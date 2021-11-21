Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Yum China has raised its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China has a 1-year low of $52.53 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

