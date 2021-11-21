Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.