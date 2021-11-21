Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 913,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,691. Fortive has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

