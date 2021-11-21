Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post sales of $38.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $148.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,013 shares of company stock worth $24,984,547 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.