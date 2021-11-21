Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYXS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS opened at $12.92 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

