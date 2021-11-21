Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 19.8% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.86. 95,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.