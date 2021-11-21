Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 2,201,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,427. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.