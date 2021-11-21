Zacks: Analysts Expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to announce sales of $293.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.01 million and the lowest is $292.60 million. Baozun reported sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BZUN stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

