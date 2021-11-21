Zacks: Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.98. CRA International posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. CRA International has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

