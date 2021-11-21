Zacks: Analysts Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). GAN posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,377 in the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GAN by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in GAN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 43.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in GAN by 14.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 2,267,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,519. The stock has a market cap of $458.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

