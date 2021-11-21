Zacks: Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Monro posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MNRO stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. Monro has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

