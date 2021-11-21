Zacks: Analysts Expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NYSE WY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.04. 3,152,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,161,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,740,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,107,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.