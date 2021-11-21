Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Brokerages expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce $91.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the lowest is $90.34 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $368.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.23 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $2,818,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth about $3,953,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDI stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 57,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

