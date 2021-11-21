Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post sales of $897.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $903.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.30 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $777.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,744,612. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. 365,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

