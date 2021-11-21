Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock worth $3,862,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

