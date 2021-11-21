Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $268.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 3,321,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,482. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 65,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

