Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $606.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $608.70 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.13. 82,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,187. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

