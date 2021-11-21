Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.62). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OM opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

