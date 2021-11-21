Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

