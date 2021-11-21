Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 132,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,536. The stock has a market cap of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

