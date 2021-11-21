Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$2.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.45). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. 17,013,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,201,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.