Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.62. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. 18,917,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,281,498. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

