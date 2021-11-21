Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.95) and the highest is $7.89. Novavax posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($11.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $27.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $49.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $1,382,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 190.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Novavax by 48.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.34. 3,468,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,798. Novavax has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.