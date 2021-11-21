Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SA traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 261,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,098. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -400.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

