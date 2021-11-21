Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $4.52. Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIR opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.