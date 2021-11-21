Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Sell

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.97. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

