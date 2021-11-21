Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) to Sell

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOGO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

MOGO stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $379.48 million, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.96. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth $755,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth $187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mogo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth $15,833,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

