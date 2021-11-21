Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $561.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vectrus by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.