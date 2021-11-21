Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Strong Sell

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

