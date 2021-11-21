Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Hold

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $640.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

