Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ISNPY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.