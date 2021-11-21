Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

NYSE:SUI opened at $196.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.