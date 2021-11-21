Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Buy

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BKNIY. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

BKNIY opened at $5.52 on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

