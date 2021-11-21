Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price target on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

