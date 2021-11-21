Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to “Buy”

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRTX. Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

GRTX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

