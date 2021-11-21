Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after acquiring an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.