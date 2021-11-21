Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.38

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.38 and last traded at $83.97, with a volume of 2117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.01.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.35.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zai Lab by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 52.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

