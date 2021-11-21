Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.43.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,911 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

