Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Ziff Davis worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 38.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 187.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.86. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

