Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 284,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,903. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.50.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.