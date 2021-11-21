Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 284,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,903. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

