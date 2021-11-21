ZKSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.91 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $129.91 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00090475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.91 or 0.07304599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,862.81 or 1.00134710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

